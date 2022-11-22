Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1138 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Grupo Bimbo’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
OTCMKTS BMBOY remained flat at $17.00 on Tuesday. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.
About Grupo Bimbo
Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.
