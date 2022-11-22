Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Guardant Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.60.

GH opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $111.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Guardant Health by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

