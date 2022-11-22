GWM Asset Management Ltd Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

GWM Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Alleghany makes up approximately 17.0% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GWM Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Alleghany worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 169.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 581.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Y remained flat at $847.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $845.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $839.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

