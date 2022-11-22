Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Hana Microelectronics Public (OTCMKTS:HNMUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hana Microelectronics Public in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get Hana Microelectronics Public alerts:

Hana Microelectronics Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNMUF opened at 1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.90. Hana Microelectronics Public has a 52-week low of 1.90 and a 52-week high of 1.90.

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Profile

Hana Microelectronics Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services. The company manufactures chip-on-board and printed circuit board assemblies, integrated circuit assemblies and tests, and liquid crystal on silicon devices. It also manufactures radio frequency identification devices (RFID), MEMS, and high-temperature polysilicon products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hana Microelectronics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hana Microelectronics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.