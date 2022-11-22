HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 3.0% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,227. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.25. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

