HCR Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 59.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.8% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

