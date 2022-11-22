HCR Wealth Advisors Has $444,000 Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameren were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 493.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ameren by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after purchasing an additional 761,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $55,521,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

AEE traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. 4,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.