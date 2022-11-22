HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 5,748 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 134.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $58,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,064,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,353,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,973,549 over the last quarter.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. 160,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,727,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Snap to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

