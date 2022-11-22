Head-To-Head Comparison: Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) vs. CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Consumer Portfolio Services has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 64.4% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consumer Portfolio Services 28.73% 46.79% 3.76% CompoSecure 10.97% -3.01% 19.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Consumer Portfolio Services and CompoSecure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consumer Portfolio Services $267.81 million 0.60 $47.52 million $3.32 2.32 CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.44 $13.51 million $2.21 2.28

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CompoSecure. CompoSecure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consumer Portfolio Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A CompoSecure 0 0 3 0 3.00

CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 184.39%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats CompoSecure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who are not able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; purchases immaterial amounts of vehicle purchase money loans from non-affiliated lenders. and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

