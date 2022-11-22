Head-To-Head Survey: Talkspace (TALK) and Its Peers

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Talkspace to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.13 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.20

Talkspace’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

52.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Talkspace and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 2 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 129 274 0 2.65

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $1.33, indicating a potential upside of 121.67%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 120.31%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Volatility & Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

