HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

HDELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €43.00 ($43.88) to €41.00 ($41.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €43.50 ($44.39) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HeidelbergCement stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

