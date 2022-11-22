Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $51.24, but opened at $52.93. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 5,932 shares changing hands.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 3.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.40%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

