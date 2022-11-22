Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) CEO Scott Bluestein Sells 100,000 Shares

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 458,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,399. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Hercules Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.
About Hercules Capital
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
Featured Articles
