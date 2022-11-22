Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) CEO Scott Bluestein Sells 100,000 Shares

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 458,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,399. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 450.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 21.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 38.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 195,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.