HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Stock Price Up 10.9%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 108,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 34.77, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in HilleVax in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HilleVax by 33.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HilleVax by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HilleVax by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HilleVax by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after buying an additional 34,872 shares in the last quarter.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

