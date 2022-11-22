Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV remained flat at $42.02 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 673,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,761. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $55.23.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.