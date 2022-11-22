Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCG. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities set a C$43.00 price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.17.

Shares of TSE HCG traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 855,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,318. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.41. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$23.82 and a 1 year high of C$44.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.19, for a total value of C$27,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,562.80.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

