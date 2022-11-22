Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $59,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $217.42. 49,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,443. The firm has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $221.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.34.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

