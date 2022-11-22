HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.14

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.
HORIBA Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.03.
About HORIBA
HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.
