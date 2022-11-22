Howard Hughes Medical Institute Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. 690,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,108,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

