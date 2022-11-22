Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 839 ($9.92).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.63) to GBX 660 ($7.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.08) to GBX 800 ($9.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 620 ($7.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 596.80 ($7.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 538.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 600.09. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of GBX 472.20 ($5.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 945.60 ($11.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,044.56.

Insider Activity

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 5,873 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £32,830.07 ($38,820.00). In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 8,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £47,760 ($56,473.93). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 5,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £32,830.07 ($38,820.00). Insiders have purchased a total of 13,929 shares of company stock worth $8,088,961 in the last ninety days.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

