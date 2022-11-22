HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,828,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

