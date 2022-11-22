HSBC Downgrades Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
OTCMKTS KRYPF opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Kerry Properties has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.06.
About Kerry Properties
