Humanscape Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $9.02 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and $1.66 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

