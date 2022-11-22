Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Huntsman worth $32,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 229,926 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 259,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

