IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IECGet Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

IEC Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEC stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IEC Electronics is a provider of electronic manufacturing services (‘EMS’) to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors. The Company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions, and precision metalworking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.