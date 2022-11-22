IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IEC stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. IEC Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $17.98.
IEC Electronics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.