Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 130 at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($2.84) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Ilika Stock Down 7.5 %

Ilika stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

