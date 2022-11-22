Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 130 at Berenberg Bank

Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($2.84) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Ilika Stock Down 7.5 %
Ilika stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.
About Ilika
