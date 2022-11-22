Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
IMGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.
Imago BioSciences Stock Up 104.5 %
Shares of IMGO traded up $18.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,439,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,024. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69.
Imago BioSciences Company Profile
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
