Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush downgraded Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Stock Up 104.5 %

Shares of IMGO traded up $18.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,439,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,024. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 305.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.