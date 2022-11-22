IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.91% of IMAX worth $18,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in IMAX by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Profile

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.