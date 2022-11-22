ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 5.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 8,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,487,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio by 149.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth $737,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunityBio by 255.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,649,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after purchasing an additional 557,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ImmunityBio by 7.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

See Also

