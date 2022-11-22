Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.58

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.5754 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

IMBBY opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IMBBY. Barclays lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.20) to GBX 2,500 ($29.56) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.61) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

