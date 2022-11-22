ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €16.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.29) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ING Groep from €11.75 ($11.99) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.87.
ING Groep Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ING opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.