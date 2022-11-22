ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €16.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.29) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ING Groep from €11.75 ($11.99) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ING opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

About ING Groep

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.