Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Shares Sold by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,867 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $629,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.12. 2,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,096. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80.

