Insider Buying: Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Insider Buys 44,455 Shares of Stock

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Rating) insider Karl Siegling bought 44,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,787.70 ($27,673.97).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Karl Siegling bought 20,000 shares of Cadence Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,780.00 ($12,437.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Cadence Capital Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Cadence Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 16th. Cadence Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

