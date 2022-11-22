Insider Buying: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider John T. Treace acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $327,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,541,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,969,962.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. 182,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.86 and a beta of -0.12.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have commented on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after acquiring an additional 284,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 152,240 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

