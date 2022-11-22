Insider Selling: Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) CAO Sells 1,976 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amplitude stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 395,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $72.17.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

