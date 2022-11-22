Insider Selling: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Sells 69,898 Shares of Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 69,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $2,103,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth L. Cornick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 40 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 7,961 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $238,909.61.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.01. 1,313,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,697. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $109,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

