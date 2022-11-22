Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells 4,165 Shares of Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $255.00. 964,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 814.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.43.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

