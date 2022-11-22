Insider Selling: ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) President Sells 58,217 Shares of Stock

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) President Craig E. Evans sold 58,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $207,252.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,583,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,876,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESS Tech Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ESS Tech stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,899. ESS Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $518.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.