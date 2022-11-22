Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carrie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $116,620.05.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Carrie Johnson sold 223 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $9,455.20.
Shares of FORR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,656. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 102.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
