Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carrie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of Forrester Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $116,620.05.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Carrie Johnson sold 223 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $9,455.20.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of FORR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,656. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

FORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 102.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

See Also

