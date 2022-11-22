Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells $1,818,502.54 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jason Wudi sold 89,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,818,502.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,657.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jamf Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of BATS:JAMF traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 485,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JAMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jamf from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Jamf from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
