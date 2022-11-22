Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,973,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $265.06. 613,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,391. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.33 and its 200 day moving average is $229.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,158,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after buying an additional 678,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

