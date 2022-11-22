Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells 22,886 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 22,886 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $74,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $38,858.47.
- On Tuesday, September 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $38,631.89.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,683 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $14,326.87.
- On Monday, August 29th, Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $63,003.50.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Adam David Sachs sold 3,840 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $15,859.20.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RBOT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 259,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,577. The company has a market cap of $442.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.