Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells 22,886 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 22,886 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $74,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $38,858.47.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $38,631.89.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 3,683 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $14,326.87.

On Monday, August 29th, Adam David Sachs sold 16,450 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $63,003.50.

On Thursday, August 25th, Adam David Sachs sold 3,840 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $15,859.20.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBOT traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. 259,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,577. The company has a market cap of $442.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vicarious Surgical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,037,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

