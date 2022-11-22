Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.