Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

ETN opened at $164.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $174.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.87.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.