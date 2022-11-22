Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $235,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

