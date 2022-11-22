Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

