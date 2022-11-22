Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases Shares of 33,240 Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.34% of Pioneer Power Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $14.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Power Solutions Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

