Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEA opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

