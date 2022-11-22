Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after purchasing an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.11.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $375.00 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $697.27. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

