Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $520.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.67% from the stock’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $375.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $697.27.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 44.3% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

